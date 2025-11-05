IDF Destroys Hamas Tunnels, Thwarts Attacks in Gaza

The IDF continues operations against Hamas infrastructure inside the Yellow Line, conducting targeted strikes on Hamas violations of the ceasefire agreement in recent days.

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz stated on Wednesday that "Israel's policy in Gaza is clear: the IDF is acting to destroy the tunnels and eliminate Hamas terrorists without any restrictions within the yellow area under our control."

"The goal alongside the return of all the hostages, the casualties, is to disarm Hamas of its weapons and demilitarize Gaza."

On Tuesday, the IDF stated that combat forces of the Yiftach (11th) and 188th brigades, under the command of the 252nd Division, continue to operate in the northern Gaza Strip east of the Yellow Line, in accordance with the ceasefire agreement.

The IDF said that since the ceasefire agreement came into effect, its troops in the northern Gaza Strip located a compound containing Hamas launchers, rockets, and launch sites in the heart of the Shuja'iya neighborhood.

The forces of the 188th Brigade combat team, in cooperation with Yahalom combat engineering commandos, located and destroyed an underground tunnel route hundreds of meters long and tens of meters deep in the Jabaliya area.

The route had been used by Hamas terrorists for lodging and organizing terror activities against IDF troops in the area.

At the same time, the IDF has thwarted several attempted attacks by terrorists targeting its soldiers operating behind the Yellow Line.

On Tuesday, Israeli forces identified a terrorist crossing the Yellow Line and approaching IDF soldiers in the northern Gaza Strip, posing an imminent threat to them. Shortly after identification, the terrorist was eliminated.

This followed a similar incident on Monday, when terrorists who had crossed the Yellow Line were also eliminated in a combined air and ground strike.

"IDF soldiers under the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat," the IDF said in a statement.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday morning, Palestinian sources reported airstrikes and artillery fire in the neighborhoods of Shuja'iyah and Tufah, east of Gaza City. The IDF has not yet released a statement regarding any operations in these areas.

Israeli news site Maariv reported on Tuesday evening that IDF combat engineering troops, along with Nahal Brigade fighters, are pumping concrete into tunnel shafts in the Rafah area to either eliminate the terrorists trapped there or force them to exit the tunnels and surrender.

The Israeli military continues to search for tunnels and other terror infrastructure inside the Yellow Line.

Maariv also reported that the military has increased this activity, aiming to destroy any potential terror infrastructure from remaining in those areas ahead of the move to the second phase of the deal, or the possible collapse of the ceasefire.

Ynet News reported on Tuesday that the IDF only strikes Hamas terrorists who approach or cross the Yellow Line; however, Israeli soldiers have observed Hamas fighters attempting to reestablish tactical positions further away from the line.

Such activities are documented and reported, Ynet said, citing security officials who say the Hamas terrorist organization is taking advantage of the ongoing ceasefire to "recover and become stronger."

Republished with permission from All Israel News.