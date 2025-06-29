WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: israel | germany

Germany Seeks Israeli Partnership on 'Cyber Dome'

Germany Seeks Israeli Partnership on 'Cyber Dome'

Sunday, 29 June 2025 02:24 PM EDT

Germany is aiming to establish a joint German-Israeli cyber research centre and deepen collaboration between the two countries' intelligence and security agencies, German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said on Sunday.

Germany is among Israel's closest allies in Europe, and Berlin has increasingly looked to draw upon Israel's defence expertise as it boosts its military capabilities and contributions to NATO in the face of perceived growing threats from Russia and China.

"Military defence alone is not sufficient for this turning point in security. A significant upgrade in civil defence is also essential to strengthen our overall defensive capabilities," Dobrindt said during a visit to Israel, as reported by Germany's Bild newspaper.

Dobrindt, who was appointed by new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz last month, arrived in Israel on Saturday.

According to the Bild report, Dobrindt outlined a five-point plan aimed at establishing what he called a "Cyber Dome" for Germany, as part of its cyberdefence strategy.

Earlier on Sunday, Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soeder called for the acquisition of 2,000 interceptor missiles to equip Germany with an "Iron Dome" system similar to Israel's short-range missile defence technology.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Germany is aiming to establish a joint German-Israeli cyber research centre and deepen collaboration between the two countries' intelligence and security agencies, German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said on Sunday.Germany is among Israel's closest allies in Europe,...
israel, germany
185
2025-24-29
Sunday, 29 June 2025 02:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved