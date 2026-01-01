Israel Forces Open Fire on West Bank Stone-Throwers, 1 Dead

The Israeli military said its ⁠forces killed a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank in the early hours on Thursday as they opened fire on people who ‍were throwing stones at soldiers.

Two ‍other people were hit on a main road near the ⁠village of Luban al-Sharqiya in Nablus, the military statement added. It described the people ​as militants and said the stone-throwing was part of an ambush.

Palestinian authorities in the West ‍Bank said a 26-year-old man they named as ⁠Khattab Al Sarhan was killed and another person wounded.

Israeli forces had closed the main entrance to the village of Luban al-Sharqiya, in ⁠Nablus, and blocked ​several secondary roads ⁠on Wednesday, the Palestinian Authority's official news agency WAFA ‍reported.

More than a thousand Palestinians were killed in ‌the West Bank between October 2023 and October 2025, mostly in operations by security forces ⁠and ​some by ‍settler violence, the U.N. has said.

Over the same period, 57 Israelis were ‍killed in Palestinian attacks.