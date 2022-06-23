Israel Is Sidelining the Biden Administration on Operations Against Iran: Report

Israel has been keeping the Biden administration in the dark on its covert operations against nuclear targets and scientists in Iran, CNN reported.

The network quoted current and former U.S. Intelligence sources saying that "Israel does not inform the U.S. of its operations beforehand, and often never acknowledges their role — even privately."

The sources added that administration officials have taken a broadly "hands-off approach" to Israel's operations, instead of pressuring its closest Middle East ally. They also expressed concern over the possibility of a miscalculation that could spiral "out of control," as Israel appears increasingly "willing to take matters into its own hands."

The network cited a U.S. official who said that Israel was behind the assassination of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Colonel Hassan Sayyad Khodaei outside his home last month. A few weeks ago, The New York Times reported that Iran suspects Israel was behind the poisoning of two of its nuclear scientists.

According to the CNN report, Washington is divided over the seriousness of Iran's nuclear ambitions. Whereas some in the administration believe that Iran is seeking sanctions relief first and foremost and using the nukes as leverage, others think that Iran's top priority is obtaining a nuclear weapon.

Ahead of President Joe Biden's trip to the Middle East next month, regional leaders are expecting to see a plan from the administration to constrain Iran, especially in light of the failed nuclear talks.

U.S. officials, however, told CNN that they don't believe the entire responsibility to stop Iran lies on Washington, and that the White House wants to hear from allies on what they can do to influence Iran's behavior.

