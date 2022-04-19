IS Calls for Revenge, Terror Attacks in Europe

Calling on its followers to carry out terror attacks in Europe amid the continuing carnage in Ukraine, the Islamic State terror group also called for revenge for the death of its recently killed leader, Le Figaro reports.

IS spokesman Abu Omar al-Muhajir said on Sunday that the group would be seeking to avenge its former leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hachimi al-Qurashi, who died in February after blowing himself up during a U.S. Special Forces operation in Syria.

“We are announcing, relying on God, a blessed campaign to take revenge,” al-Muhajir said in an audio statement on Telegram.

He also called for attacks in Europe to resume, by using the “opportunity” of the “crusader fight,” referring to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The threat of terror attacks from the Islamic State group continues to be a concern in many places in Europe, with Italian intelligence services releasing a report last month that terror groups were actively discussing an attack on Rome.

The Dipartimento delle Informazioni per la Sicurezza identified Roman landmarks, such as the Colosseum, as potential targets, as well as the Vatican and Pope Francis.

The terror group recently called for its followers to take advantage of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict by traveling to Ukraine and obtaining weapons.

“To the brothers, supporters of the Islamic State in Russia and Ukraine: Seize the opportunity, brothers, and collect weapons – for weapons have been widely distributed to civilians – then attack the crusaders,” a member of the terror group said, according to Breitbart.

Describing what is happening as “divine punishment,” the terror group last month celebrated the conflict between the neighboring countries.

“What is happening today, the direct bloody war between the Orthodox crusaders – Russia and Ukraine – is but one example of God’s punishment for them, as described in the Qu’ran,” the group reportedly said.