Tags: islamic resistance | iraq | missiles | israel | pentagon | gaza | hospital

Report: Islamic Resistance Deploys New Short-Range Missile

By    |   Monday, 13 November 2023 08:07 PM EST

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella term for all Iran-backed militias in the country, has announced a new short-range smart missile, according to an open-source intelligence monitor.

"The Islamic Resistance in Iraq who has now launched close to 70 Attacks on U.S. Forces in Iraq and Syria over the last month has just announced the Deployment of a New Short-Range Smart Missile called the 'Sarim' which appears to be similar to the Iranian 'Fateh-110' Ballistic Missile which has a Range of 300km and a Warhead of up to 500kg," the OSINTdefender X account posted on Monday night.

According to the Missile Defense Advocacy Alliance, the Iranian Fateh-110 is an Iranian short-range ballistic missile that has a range of 124 to 217 miles and is capable of carrying nuclear and biological payloads weighing 280 to 404 pounds. It is a road mobile system and can be launched from anywhere.

On Sunday, the U.S. military conducted airstrikes on two locations in eastern Syria involving Iranian-backed groups. The Pentagon said a training and weapons facility was hit during the operation, which marks the third time in just over two weeks that the U.S. has retaliated for a growing number of attacks on U.S. troops at bases in Iraq and Syria.

The militant groups, many of which operate under the umbrella of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, have carried out nearly 50 attacks on U.S. service members since the Oct. 17 Gaza hospital blast that killed hundreds and triggered protests in a number of Muslim countries.

Israel launched a blistering attack on Gaza in retaliation for the surprise Oct. 7 attack by Hamas in southern Israel that killed 1,400 and left hundreds injured or taken hostage. A number of militant groups have vowed to retaliate for the United States' support of Israel in the war against Hamas.

According to the Pentagon, the 56 U.S. personnel who have been injured in the attacks in Syria and Iraq have all returned to duty.

Nicole Wells | editorial.wells@newsmax.com

Nicole Wells, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Monday, 13 November 2023 08:07 PM
