House Democrats Bring $1B in Iron Dome Funding Back Up in Stand-alone Bill

One day after Democrats removed the $1 billion funding provision for Israel's Iron Dome air defense system, House Appropriations Committee Chair Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., announced that a stand-alone $1 billion bill for the Iron Dome has been introduced Wednesday.

"The United States' commitment to the security of our friend and ally Israel is ironclad," DeLauro wrote in a statement, The Hill reported. "Replenishing interceptors used to protect Israel from attacks is our legal and moral responsibility.

"While this funding would ordinarily be included in a year-end spending package, we are advancing this legislation now to demonstrate Congress' bipartisan commitment to Israel's security as part of a Middle East with lasting peace."

The funding was planned to go toward replacing Israel's missile interceptors after Israel was attacked by Hamas missile strikes earlier this year, but it was stripped out a continuing resolution to keep the federal government running because Democrats feared pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel progressives might not support the bill, according to the report.

The Iron Dome funding was part of a 10-year memorandum of understanding signed under the Obama administration in 2016. It stipulates that the U.S. is committed to providing at least $3.8 billion in security assistance every year.

Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., tweeted her disappointment that Democrats would turn their back on a past commitment to Israel's defense: