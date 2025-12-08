WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: iran | us | immigration | flights | deportation

Flight Carrying 55 Iranian Deportees Has Left the US

Monday, 08 December 2025 09:22 AM EST

A second flight carrying Iranians deported from the United States has left America, Iranian officials said, as Washington reportedly planned to send hundreds of prisoners back to the Islamic Republic.

The deportations come as tensions remain high between Iran and the U.S. after America bombed Iranian nuclear sites during Tehran's 12-day war with Israel in June. Activists abroad also have expressed concern about deportees returning to Iran, whose theocracy has been cracking down on intellectuals and executing prisoners at a rate unseen in decades.

A report published Monday by the Mizan news agency, the official mouthpiece of Iran's judiciary, quoted Iranian Foreign Ministry official Mojtaba Shasti Karimi acknowledging the deportation of 55 Iranians.

“These individuals announced their willingness for return following continuation of anti-immigration and discriminative policy against foreign nationals particularly Iranians by the United States,” Karimi reportedly said.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei also said Sunday there were plans for 55 Iranians to return to the Islamic Republic.

Based on the U.S. claims, “the Iranians were repatriated because of legal reasons and breach of immigration regulations," Baghaei said.

The U.S. government did not immediately acknowledge the deportation flight and it wasn't clear whether the plane had arrived yet in Tehran. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press early Monday.

The deportations mark a shift under President Donald Trump’s immigration policy compared with previous U.S. approaches to Iranian dissidents and exiles.

In September, Iranian officials said as many as 400 Iranians could be returned under U.S. immigration policies implemented during Trump’s term.

In the lead up to and after the 1979 revolution, a large number of Iranians fled to the U.S. In the decades since, the U.S. had been sensitive in allowing those fleeing from Iran over religious, sexual or political persecution to seek residency. Iran has maintained only those facing criminal charges face prosecution, while others can travel freely. However, Tehran has detained Westerns and others with ties abroad in the past to be exchanged in prisoner swaps.

Iran has criticized Washington for hosting dissidents and others in the past. U.S. federal prosecutors have accused Iran of hiring hitmen to target dissidents as well in America.

