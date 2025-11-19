Iran Ready to Restart Nuclear Talks With Trump

Iran has indicated it is prepared to resume nuclear negotiations with the United States, with a senior adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei saying Tehran is open to renewed dialogue if Washington engages on "equal footing" and respects Iran's longstanding conditions.

Sky News Arabia and Al Arabiya reported that Iran has formally expressed readiness to resume nuclear talks with the Trump administration, while IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said the agency will soon meet with U.S. and Saudi officials regarding regional nuclear cooperation.

Kamal Kharrazi, one of Khamenei's top foreign policy advisers, told CNN that Iran will not alter the position it held before U.S. and Israeli strikes on its nuclear facilities in June.

He stressed that Tehran expects the U.S. to make "the first move" toward respectful engagement and that any agenda for discussions must be agreed upon in advance.

Kharrazi said Iran will continue domestic uranium enrichment for energy and medical needs and will not place its ballistic missile program on the negotiating table.

Talks would focus only on the nuclear file.

Despite the summer's attacks, Iranian officials claim the country's core nuclear program remains intact, though the full extent of damage to facilities is still being assessed.

Trump said Tuesday that Iran is "very much" signaling interest in striking a deal and suggested a renewed agreement was possible, echoing remarks he made earlier in the day.

Kharrazi also indicated potential openness to a long-discussed international enrichment consortium — backed earlier by the U.S. — that would allow Iran to continue low-level enrichment under multilateral oversight, provided Tehran maintains control of its capabilities.

He warned, however, that another military confrontation remains possible: "Everything is possible. But we are ready for that."

In a message directed at Trump, Kharrazi urged Washington to "start with a positive approach," adding that any progress requires the U.S. to renounce the use of force against Iran.