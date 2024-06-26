WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: iran | trump | presidential election

Iran's Presidential Candidates Argue Over Who Is Best to Confront Trump

By    |   Wednesday, 26 June 2024 06:09 PM EDT

Donald Trump has been a central feature of the Iranian presidential campaign, with all six candidates talking as if his return to the White House is a foregone conclusion but disagreeing over who is best suited to deal with him, the The New York Times reported on Wednesday.

"Wait and you will see what will happen when Trump comes," one candidate, the cleric Mostafa Pourmohammadi, said during a recent televised debate. "We have to get ready for negotiations." Another candidate, Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani, accused the other candidates at a debate of having "Trump-phobia," insisting that only he could manage him.

"The potential return of the Trump administration has become a bogey in presidential debates," Vali Nasr, a former Obama administration official and a professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies in Washington, told the Times. 

"Hardliners argue their toughness will tame Trump, and moderate and reformist candidates believe that Trump will react to hardliners with even more pressure on Iran, hinting that they are better positioned to change the conversation with the U.S.," he said.

Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, the conservative speaker of the Iranian Parliament, who is considered the front-runner in the presidential race, said that "when we are facing an enemy like Trump who does not behave with integrity, we have to be calculative in our behavior."

Ghalibaf, a former commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, has said that restoring the nuclear deal and sanctions relief are among his top priorities. He said if the president does not make timely decisions he would "either have to sell Iran to Trump or create tensions in the country."

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Donald Trump has been a central feature of the Iranian presidential campaign, with all six candidates talking as if his return to the White House is a foregone conclusion but disagreeing over who is best suited to deal with him.
iran, trump, presidential election
345
2024-09-26
Wednesday, 26 June 2024 06:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved