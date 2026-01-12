WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: iran | state department | protests | citizens | internet

State Department Tells Americans to Leave Iran Now

By    |   Monday, 12 January 2026 06:26 PM EST

The State Department is telling U.S. citizens to leave Iran immediately and to have a plan for departure that does not rely on U.S. government assistance, as protests across the country have escalated and turned violent.

In a security alert, the department warned that demonstrations may result in arrests and injuries and said Iranian authorities have increased security measures nationwide. Those measures include road closings, public transportation disruptions, and limits on movement in some areas.

The State Department said communications restrictions are also in place. The Iranian government has restricted access to mobile, landline, and national internet networks, according to the alert.

Internet blockages are ongoing and may limit access to information and the ability to communicate with family, friends, or emergency contacts.

Air travel to and from Iran remains constrained. Airlines continue to limit or cancel flights, with several suspending service until Jan. 16, the department said.

Officials warned that flight availability and schedules could change with little notice as the situation evolves.

The department said U.S. citizens who are unable to leave Iran should remain in a secure location, either in their residence or another safe building, and be prepared to shelter in place.

Travelers were advised to maintain supplies of food, water, medicine, and other essential items in case conditions worsen or movement becomes restricted.

The alert urged U.S. citizens to avoid demonstrations, keep a low profile, and stay aware of their surroundings. The department also advised monitoring local media for breaking developments and being prepared to adjust plans quickly in response to changing security conditions.

Maintaining communication was another key recommendation. The State Department advised travelers to keep their phones charged and stay in touch with family and friends to share updates on their status.

U.S. citizens were encouraged to sign up for the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to receive the latest security updates and guidance related to Iran.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The State Department is telling U.S. citizens to leave Iran immediately and to have a plan for departure that does not rely on U.S. government assistance, as protests across the country have escalated and turned violent.
iran, state department, protests, citizens, internet
314
2026-26-12
Monday, 12 January 2026 06:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved