Iran: US Navy Should Escort Tankers in Strait of Hormuz

Friday, 06 March 2026 06:10 PM EST

A spokesperson for Iran's Revolutionary Guard has challenged President Donald Trump to deploy U.S. naval vessels to escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state media reported Friday.

The Navy could escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz if necessary, Trump said on Tuesday.

The conflict in the Middle East has halted shipping and energy exports through the vital Strait of Hormuz, through which about 20% of the world's oil supply passes.

According to state media, Guard spokesperson Ali Mohammad Naini said: "Iran strongly welcomes the escort of oil tankers and that U.S. forces will be there for the crossing of the Strait of Hormuz. And we are, by the way, awaiting their presence."

"We recommend that, before making any decision, the Americans remember the fire on the American supertanker Bridgeton in 1987 and the oil tankers that were recently targeted," he said.

At least nine vessels have been attacked since the U.S. and Israel began airstrikes on Iran on Saturday and the Guard ordered ships not to cross the strategic waterway.

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Friday, 06 March 2026 06:10 PM
