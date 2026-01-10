Trump Team Weighs Military Options as Iran Unrest Escalates

The Trump administration has held preliminary discussions about potential military strikes against Iran as the country faces its most serious internal unrest in years, according to U.S. officials cited by "The Wall Street Journal."

The talks come as Iran’s army vowed Saturday to join a violent crackdown on protesters, marking a significant escalation by the regime as demonstrations spread nationwide and the death toll continues to rise.

Until now, Iranian police and paramilitary forces had led efforts to suppress protests.

U.S. officials told the Journal that discussions inside the Trump administration have included how an attack on Iran might be carried out if President Donald Trump follows through on warnings to intervene should the regime launch a bloody crackdown.

Options under consideration include large-scale aerial strikes against multiple Iranian military targets, though officials emphasized there is no consensus and no indication of imminent military action.

The officials said the planning discussions reflect standard contingency preparations and that no U.S. forces or equipment have been repositioned in anticipation of a strike.

Iran’s unrest has intensified rapidly, evolving from protests over economic hardship into direct calls for the overthrow of the country’s theocratic system.

At least 65 people have been killed and more than 2,300 arrested, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, with demonstrations now reported in roughly 180 cities.

Security forces have increasingly used live ammunition, according to rights groups and verified video footage, while the government has imposed an extensive internet and communications blackout to limit information flow.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and intelligence services have issued stark warnings, declaring preservation of the regime a “red line” and threatening severe penalties, including death, for those accused of attacking state institutions.

The growing violence and the regime’s decision to deploy the military have heightened concerns in Washington, where officials are closely monitoring whether Iran’s leadership can contain the unrest without triggering broader regional instability or U.S. intervention.