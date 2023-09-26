McFarland, Fleitz to Newsmax: Expect Mideast Nuke Arms Race

Expect a new Iran nuclear arms deal to be announced, and when it is there will be a Middle East nuclear arms race, foreign policy experts Fred Fleitz and K.T. McFarland tell Newsmax.

"There's been secret negotiations underway, and probably there was a deal reached in May that's going to allow Iran to enrich uranium to 60%," just below weapons grade, Fleitz said Tuesday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

The deal also will give Iran about $20 billion in sanctions relief, not the $6 billion, recently announced, he said.

"I think the reason that the Iranian supreme leader is going to allow Iranian officials to meet with the U.S. ... because they've already cashed in, and they want to cash in some more," Fleitz said.

Iran, he added, sees an opportunity to get even greater concessions with the Biden administration with the election coming up.

The Iran nuclear deal was never intended to stop Iran's nuclear program, McFarland, former deputy national security adviser in the Trump administration said. "It was a deal to allow Iran to get nuclear weapons just down the road on a timeline ... So yeah, they're not street smart."

They may have good credentials, but so do people like she and Fleitz, she noted – "every bit as good as theirs, if not better, but they can't seem to get out of their own way in doing any kind of tough negotiating. They're pushovers."

And, she noted, if Iran targets nuclear weapons, the Saudis have already said they're going to get nuclear weapons as well.

"It's going to ignite a nuclear arms race in the Middle East," McFarland said, "and all that is supposed to be Joe Biden's great success story. I don't think so."

