Newly Surfaced Video Shows Biden Saying Iran Nuclear Deal Is 'Dead'

On the sidelines of a Nov. 4 election rally, President Biden said the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran is "dead," stressing he would not formally announce it, according to a new video.

This marks the strongest confirmation that the Biden administration has no path forward for the Iran deal, leaving questions about the future of Tehran's nuclear program.

In late October, U.S. envoy for Iran, Rob Malley, said the administration would not "waste time" reviving the Iran nuclear deal considering Tehran's crackdown on protests, Iran's support for Russia's efforts in Ukraine, and Iran's position on its nuclear program.

Biden's remarks came from a short conversation with an individual who attended the election rally in Oceanside, California.

The woman asked Biden to announce the Iran deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

He responded he would not "for a lot of reasons," then added, "It is dead, but we are not going to announce it. Long story."

The woman responded that the Iranian regime doesn't speak for the people.

"I know they don't represent you. But they will have a nuclear weapon that they'll represent," he added.

A White House National Security Council spokesperson told Axios, "The JCPOA is not our focus right now. It's not on the agenda."

"We don't see a deal coming together anytime soon," the spokesperson said, stressing Iran's crackdown on protesters and support for Russia in the war in Ukraine. "Our focus is on practical ways to confront them in these areas."