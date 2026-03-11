Iran-Linked Hackers Claim Stryker Cyberattack

An Iranian-linked group says it was behind a cyberattack that crippled operations at the medical technology giant Stryker, knocking systems offline across the company's global network.

The disruption reportedly left thousands of employees unable to access internal systems, with some workers told not to log into company computers or use Stryker mobile apps.

WOOD-TV in Kalamazoo, Michigan, reported that an employee saw a message from the group Handala appear when opening a browser.

Handala claimed responsibility on social media, framing the operation as retaliation "for the brutal attack on the Minab school and in response to ongoing cyber assaults against the infrastructure of the Axis of Resistance."

The Minab school refers to the Shajareh Tayyebeh school in Minab, Iran, that was hit in the initial wave of joint U.S.-Israeli airstrikes on Feb. 28, resulting in the deaths of at least 168 people, most of them girls.

Stryker told The Wall Street Journal it is racing to bring systems back online.

"Our teams are actively working to restore systems and operations as quickly as possible," a company spokesperson told the outlet. "Stryker has business continuity measures in place, and we're committed to continuing to serve our customers."

The Journal also reported that some remote Microsoft Windows devices tied to Stryker's network, including laptops and cellphones, were wiped.

In a statement posted on its website, Stryker said it is "committed to transparency and will keep stakeholders informed as we know more."

Based in Kalamazoo, Stryker is a major medical equipment maker with operations in more than 60 countries and a workforce topping 56,000. The company manufactures products for the medical-surgical nursing, neurotechnology, and orthopedics fields.

The reported cyberattack comes amid a broader wave of tensions involving Iran and its cyber apparatus. Handala previously claimed high-profile operations, particularly in Israel, and Iran has spent years expanding its digital warfare capabilities.

That buildup accelerated after the 2010 Stuxnet attack on Iran's nuclear program, widely attributed to the U.S. and Israel. Since then, Iran has developed cyber units inside its security and intelligence structure while relying on proxy groups and contractors, according to a report from the Georgetown Security Studies Review.

"Not only is Iran able to counter-strike its most formidable allies, but since the outbreak of the Israel Hamas War, Iran's cyber strategy and tactics have aligned with its military goals. This alignment suggests Tehran has set common objectives for its domestic stability, territorial integrity, and foreign policy," the report states.

FBI Director Kash Patel said Tuesday the bureau is focused on addressing cyber threats.

"The FBI is working 24/7 to stay ahead of the threat and implement a sweeping Cyber strategy pursuant to President Trump's 'Cyber Strategy for America,'" Patel wrote on X.

"The goal is clear: impose real cost on those who target Americans in cyberspace by dismantling their networks, pursuing the hackers and spies behind them, and degrading their capacity to operate."