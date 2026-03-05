WATCH TV LIVE

Iranian Ayatollah Calls for 'Shedding Trump's Blood'

Thursday, 05 March 2026 10:30 PM EST

One of Iran's most senior Islamic clerics has issued a fatwa calling for jihad and urging the "shedding" of blood from President Donald Trump and Israelis.

The threats are the latest salvo as the Islamic Republic continues to threaten revenge and repercussions for the war being waged against it.

The message Wednesday on state television from Ayatollah Abdollah Javadi Amoli represented one of the few clerical statements coming from Iran as it faces a combined airstrike campaign from the two countries, The Times of Israel reported.

"We are now on the verge of a great test, and we must be careful to fully preserve this unity, to fully preserve this alliance," he said.

He called for "the shedding of Zionist blood, the shedding of Trump's blood."

"The imam of the time says, ‘Fight the oppressive America, his blood is on my shoulders,' " he added, making a rare appeal for violence from an ayatollah, one of the highest positions in the Shiite faith.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi denounced the U.S. Navy's sinking of an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean on Tuesday night as "an atrocity at sea," saying it killed at least 87 Iranian sailors.

"Frigate Dena, a guest of India's navy carrying almost 130 sailors, was struck in international waters without warning," Araghchi wrote Wednesday on X. "Mark my words: The U.S. will come to bitterly regret [the] precedent it has set."

The U.S. and Israel began the conflict Feb. 28, striking Iran's political leadership, missile capabilities, and nuclear facilities while indicating that removing the government could be one of their objectives.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz is a Newsmax reporter with more than 30 years of experience reporting and editing on news, culture, and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


