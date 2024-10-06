WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: intelligence | gaza | hamas | oct7 | israel

US Intel Agencies Facing Information Gap on Hamas, Gaza

By    |   Sunday, 06 October 2024 12:57 PM EDT

Since the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, the U.S. has stepped up its intelligence-gathering efforts in the Gaza Strip, but crucial gaps remain, Politico reported.

A year later, intel officials are still struggling to fully grasp Hamas’ inner workings, its readiness for a cease-fire and its long-term goals for Gaza, key factors needed to resolve the conflict and avoid escalation into a full-scale regional war.

For years, the U.S. focused its intelligence-gathering efforts on other foreign crises, including the Ukraine war, threats from China and the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. 

Norman Roule, former national intelligence manager for Iran and senior adviser to the Counter Extremism Project, said, “The intelligence community is vast, but so are the number of priorities assigned to its staff.” He added, “Absent steady policymaker demand, the system moves resources — and demands on our partners — to targets that are perceived to have greater policymaker interest.”

Intelligence officers told lawmakers in briefings following the assault that they were caught off guard by the Oct. 7 attack, which, they said, clearly took months, if not years, to plan.

They admitted they had largely relied on Israel for inside info on Gaza and said Israelis failed to take seriously some of their internal warnings. Since then, U.S. intelligence agencies have increased efforts to track Hamas, including using drones and satellites. But those tactics can only do so much.

And because the enclave has been completely closed off since the Oct. 7 attacks, it’s been harder for U.S. intelligence officials to recruit human assets. Officials have had to turn elsewhere to collect info. But details on how the U.S. is going about it remain murky.

Kate McManus

Kate McManus is a New Jersey-based Newsmax writer who's spent more than two decades as a journalist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Since the October 7 Hamas attacks on Israel, the U.S. has stepped up its intelligence-gathering efforts in the Gaza Strip, but crucial gaps remain, Politico reports. A year later, intel officials are still struggling to fully grasp Hamas' inner workings, its readiness for a...
intelligence, gaza, hamas, oct7, israel
279
2024-57-06
Sunday, 06 October 2024 12:57 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved