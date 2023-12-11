×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: impeach

House to Vote Thursday on Formalizing Biden Impeachment Inquiry: Lawmaker

Monday, 11 December 2023 06:03 PM EST

The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Thursday to formalize its impeachment inquiry of Democratic President Joe Biden, House Speaker Mike Johnson informed his fellow Republicans in a closed-door meeting, according to a Republican lawmaker who was present.

"He just told us that ... Thursday," Representative Lisa McClain told Reuters after existing a meeting with Johnson in the U.S. Capitol.

The vote will occur on the day when House members are scheduled leave Washington for a year-end holiday break of more than three weeks.

House Republicans accuse the Democratic president and his family of improperly profiting from policy decisions Biden participated in as vice president during President Barack Obama's 2009-2017 administration.

They have also accused the U.S. Department of Justice of inappropriately interfering with an investigation into Biden's businessman son Hunter Biden. The Justice Department denies wrongdoing.

Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong on Thursday introduced a 14-page resolution that would allow the full House to vote on authorizing the probe.

House Republicans have so far failed to produce evidence tying Biden's actions as vice president to his son's businesses, and it is unlikely that the Senate, where Biden's Democratic Party holds a slim majority, would vote to convict the president if the House did pass articles of impeachment.

Representative Byron Donalds, a Republican member of one of three committees investigating Biden, told Fox News on Sunday that he expects the inquiry to wrap up within the next two months and the House to draft articles of impeachment sometime in the spring.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Thursday to formalize its impeachment inquiry of Democratic President Joe Biden, House Speaker Mike Johnson informed his fellow Republicans in a closed-door meeting, according to a Republican lawmaker who...
impeach
252
2023-03-11
Monday, 11 December 2023 06:03 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved