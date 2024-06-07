Republican Anti-Trump Group Counters Immunity Claim

A group of Republicans launched a $2 million ad campaign Friday to contest former President Donald Trump's claims of presidential immunity initiated during his fight against special counsel Jack Smith's election interference case.

The ad comes from Republicans for the Rule of Law, a project of Defending Democracy Together, a nonprofit organization that was started by anti-Trumpers led by Bill Kristol, according to Open Secrets.

"Republicans, former Republicans, and conservatives" comprise the nonprofit, according to its website.

The ad features over two dozen conservatives stating why they prefer the rule of law to absolute immunity.

The campaign plans to target states where the group claims information about the immunity argument has been least available "such as Alabama and Texas, and those that are directly impacted by these arguments, such as Georgia and Pennsylvania."

"There would be no consequences [if absolute immunity were granted]," said Dolores, a conservative from Pennsylvania who is featured in one of the testimonials. "The Supreme Court must uphold that a president is not immune for his or her crimes while in office."

"If the Supreme Court gives former President Trump what he wants, what he's asking for, then he's above the law," said Kevin, a conservative from Virginia. "That threatens the very foundations of our Democratic Republic."

"Our constitutional system is predicated on legal accountability and equal justice under the law, even for presidents and past presidents," Sarah Longwell, the executive director of Republicans for the Rule of Law, said in a statement. "Conservatives feel this in our bones: No man or woman is above the law. In this case, that means rejecting the 'absolute immunity' claim."

Trump has claimed that a president has absolute immunity for official acts while in office. During arguments in April, several of the conservative justices on the Supreme Court indicated they could limit when former presidents might be prosecuted.

The court is expected to make its decision in the next month.

Following Trump's guilty verdict last week in a New York criminal trial, a poll from New York Times/Siena College of 1,897 registered voters recontacted June 3-4, showed that Trump kept 93% of voters who had said in the April/May survey that they were voting for him. According to the Times, it wasn't possible to calculate a margin of error.

And a Morning Consult survey of 10,404 registered voters conducted between May 31, the day after the jury in Manhattan released its verdict, and June 2, found that 88% of Republicans would vote for Trump. The poll had a margin of error of plus or minus 1 percentage point.