US to Deport More Than 50 Iranians to Iran Next 2 Days

The U.S. government will deport more than 50 Iranians residing in the U.S. without proper documentation to Iran in the next 48 hours, reports BBC.

The BBC report said the Iranians have been transferred to a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement "detention facility" in Arizona and will be flown to Egypt on Sunday.

They will then fly from Cairo to Kuwait and be sent to Iran from there.

ICE refused to confirm the BBC report, telling the outlet it was doing so to "preserve the security of the flight and its passengers."

Iran in late September said the U.S. would deport hundreds of Iranians back to Iran.

The deportations represent a collision of a top priority of President Donald Trump — targeting illegal immigration — against a decades-long practice by the U.S. of welcoming Iranian dissidents, exiles, and others since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The U.S. in late September deported 54 Iranian nationals back to the Islamic Republic despite several insisting their lives were at risk upon their return.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.