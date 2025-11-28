Economist/YouGov Poll: Americans Divided on Legal Immigration

A new poll from The Economist and YouGov shows Americans split on whether immigration should increase, decrease, remain the same, or be reduced.

The poll found 26% of Americans surveyed believe legal immigration should be decreased, while 26% said they supported keeping immigration levels the same.

The survey also showed 23% believe legal immigration should be increased, while 9% do not want any legal immigration.

A majority of Americans surveyed do not believe people here illegally who have not committed a crime should be deported, 64% to 22%, while 88% believe those who have committed violent crimes should be deported, compared with just 4% who said they should not be.

When it comes to people who committed non-violent crimes, 45% said they should be deported, compared to 34% who said they should not be deported.

Immigration is not a priority for most voters, the poll found. Only 6% said immigration was their top priority, ranking it below taxes and spending, health care, and jobs and the economy.

The top priority for voters is inflation at 25%.

A YouGov poll taken earlier this month found only 35% of voters approve of how President Donald Trump is handling immigration, with 52% disapproving.

Overall, the poll had Trump with a 41% approval rating.

The poll was conducted among 1,677 U.S. adult citizens from Nov. 21 through Nov. 24. The margin of error for the overall sample is approximately 3.5%.