House GOP Bill: Deport Immigrant Sexual Assault Convicts

By    |   Wednesday, 13 March 2024 01:30 PM EDT

House Republicans on Wednesday introduced a bill aimed at detaining and deporting illegal immigrants convicted of sexual assault.

The Protecting Our Communities from Sexual Predators Act, introduced by Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., would amend a section of the Immigration and Nationality Act to "provide for the detention, inadmissibility, and removal of aliens who commit sexual assault."

"Any alien who has been convicted of, who admits having committed, or who admits committing acts which constitute the essential elements of, any offense involving sexual assault (as such term is defined in section 214(d)(3)(A), is deportable," one section reads.

"Illegal aliens who sexually assault and rape American citizens have absolutely no place in our society," Buchanan told the Daily Caller before introducing the legislation. "Shockingly, illegal immigrants who commit sexual assault are not immediately eligible for deportation, which is why we need to pass this commonsense legislation to keep these dangerous and deranged predators out of our country and help protect our communities."

Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., a cosponsor of the bill, cited an incident in Florida.

"Just days ago, a member of our Southwest Florida community was sexually assaulted by an illegal alien," Donalds told the Caller. "Americans throughout all corners of our nation are bearing the perilous consequences of Joe Biden's open border crime wave.

"I stand with Rep. Buchanan to ensure that all illegal aliens who have been convicted of sexual assault are deemed immediately deportable. These shocking and completely avoidable crimes must come to an end."

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
Wednesday, 13 March 2024 01:30 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

