Illegal Immigrant Punches, Bites Border Patrol Officer

By    |   Friday, 20 September 2024 07:31 PM EDT

An illegal immigrant on Thursday punched and took a bite out of a U.S. Border Patrol agent's face in Sunland Park, New Mexico, according to the New York Post.

"A U.S. Border Patrol Agent assigned to the Santa Teresa Station responded to a group of undocumented non-citizens that had crossed the border illegally in the Sunland Park area near the Monument 2 border marker," Customs and Border Protection said in a statement.

"While taking the undocumented non-citizens into custody, the agent was physically assaulted and bitten by one of the undocumented non-citizens. The agent received non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local medical facility for evaluation. One subject has been arrested for assault and was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation."

More than 410 border officers and agents have been assaulted in fiscal year 2024, according to CBP.

