Pregnant Illegal Alien Teens Sent to States That Allow Abortions

The Biden administration is making sure that pregnant teenagers who come across the U.S.-Mexico border are placed into states where abortions are legal.

The administration has revealed in court documents that even though bed space for minors is at a premium, it is reserving some so that pregnant girls are able to go to licensed facilities in states that allow abortion, even if others would have to go to unlicensed facilities as a result.

Minors who come to the border alone are called unaccompanied alien children (UACs). Under both federal law and court rulings, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) must care for most UACs while they await sponsors to take them.

The administration told U.S. District Court Judge Dolly M. Gee in court filings last week that "[P]regnant children are considered particularly vulnerable children under the [Emergency Intake Sites] settlement agreement, and thus settlement considerations, along with recent actions by state governments and the U.S. Supreme Court, have further influenced ORR's decision-making so that it can keep appropriate licensed placements open and available for a pregnant child who may need access to medical care."

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., said in response: "[I]n a new low, even for the most pro-abortion president in U.S. history, President Biden apparently only wants pregnant minors who illegally cross our southern border to be placed in states where they can get an abortion. His priority seems to be increasing abortions in America, rather than stopping illegal immigration or protecting the lives of children."