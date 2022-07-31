×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: illegalimmigration | abortions | minors | pregnant

Pregnant Illegal Alien Teens Sent to States That Allow Abortions

girl holds pregnancy test in one hand and touches her belly with the other

(Photo 24287645 © Anna Om | Dreamstime.com)

By    |   Sunday, 31 July 2022 09:24 PM EDT

The Biden administration is making sure that pregnant teenagers who come across the U.S.-Mexico border are placed into states where abortions are legal.

The administration has revealed in court documents that even though bed space for minors is at a premium, it is reserving some so that pregnant girls are able to go to licensed facilities in states that allow abortion, even if others would have to go to unlicensed facilities as a result.

Minors who come to the border alone are called unaccompanied alien children (UACs). Under both federal law and court rulings, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) must care for most UACs while they await sponsors to take them.

The administration told U.S. District Court Judge Dolly M. Gee in court filings last week that "[P]regnant children are considered particularly vulnerable children under the [Emergency Intake Sites] settlement agreement, and thus settlement considerations, along with recent actions by state governments and the U.S. Supreme Court, have further influenced ORR's decision-making so that it can keep appropriate licensed placements open and available for a pregnant child who may need access to medical care."

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., said in response: "[I]n a new low, even for the most pro-abortion president in U.S. history, President Biden apparently only wants pregnant minors who illegally cross our southern border to be placed in states where they can get an abortion. His priority seems to be increasing abortions in America, rather than stopping illegal immigration or protecting the lives of children."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Biden administration is making sure that pregnant teenagers who come across the U.S.-Mexico border are placed into states where abortions are legal.
illegalimmigration, abortions, minors, pregnant
251
2022-24-31
Sunday, 31 July 2022 09:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved