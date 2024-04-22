Report: Nonprofit Misuses Tax Funds for Migrant Plane Tickets

The Catholic Charities of San Antonio allegedly misused tax dollars to fund the travel of illegal migrants to a "destination of their choice," according to the Border Report.

"These tax dollars were not intended to be used to fly illegal immigrants all over the country to the destination of their choice," Rep. Monica De La Cruz, R-Tex., said. "They misused funds and sent these illegal immigrants where their preferred destination was with taxpayers' hard-earned money. This is just simply unacceptable."

Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Tex., voicing his concerns, said the funds provided through the FEMA Shelter and Services Program were inappropriately used to purchase airline tickets for migrants.

"When I first started this program, I said it would only be used for food and shelter, maybe transportation inside a city, but not to be sending them up there. The family or somebody should pay for that, not the taxpayer dollars."

The FEMA program was initially designed to reimburse nonprofits for expenses related to providing humanitarian aid to migrants, including food and shelter, specifically excluding air travel. Cuellar highlighted that the program does allocate "a set percentage" of funds for transportation, but emphasized that it was meant for local travel in emergencies.

As of now, Catholic Charities of San Antonio has not responded to the allegations. The organization is set to receive an additional $10.8 million in funding through the FEMA program for its MRS Centro de Bienvenida.