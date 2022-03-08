×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: Russia | Ukraine | ilhan omar | ukraine | disastrous | weapons

Rep. Ilhan Omar: Sending Weapons to Ukraine Could Prove 'Disastrous'

Ilhan Omar
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., in Washington, D.C. in November. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 08 March 2022 02:37 PM

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., is warning the U.S. against "flooding" Ukraine with weapons.

She made her comments Tuesday in a tweet. She wrote: "The consequences of flooding Ukraine with billion dollars in US weapons, likely not limited to just military-specific equipment but also including small arms + ammo, are unpredictable & likely disastrous.

"Specifically when they are given to paramilitary groups w/out accountability."

Newsweek reported that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., announced on Monday that congressional lawmakers are putting together a $12 billion aid package for Ukraine. The package includes financial assistance for refugees and weapons transfers.

A defense official has said the U.S. has already given more than $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine in the past year, Newsweek pointed out.

One Twitter user asked Omar what her recomendiations for helping Ukraine.

Omar responded: "I support giving Ukraine the resources it needs to defend its people, I just have legitimate concerns about the size and scope. Btw, criticizing and questioning is my job as a leader and a member of Congress. It's the hardest part of the job, trust me it's easy to just follow."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., is warning the U.S. against "flooding" Ukraine with weapons. She made her comments Tuesday in a tweet.
ilhan omar, ukraine, disastrous, weapons
190
2022-37-08
Tuesday, 08 March 2022 02:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved