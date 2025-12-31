IDF Reports 20,900 Targets Hit Across 7 Fronts in '25

The Israel Defense Forces attacked roughly 20,900 targets in 2025 as part of the seven-front War of Redemption, the military said on Wednesday, as it released its annual operational figures covering all sectors.

The military carried out some 430 operations in the Gaza Strip, Iran, Iraq, Judea and Samaria, Lebanon, Syria, and Yemen.

Ninety-one troops were recognized as IDF casualties after being killed in action or perishing during operational activity. Another 800-plus Israeli soldiers sustained injuries in the multi-sector fighting.

Around 306,830 IDF reservists were called up in 2025, amounting to nearly 6% of the Jewish state's total military-age population. Over 3,000 "lone soldiers," meaning soldiers without immediate family in the country, made the move to Israel and enlisted.

In the Gaza Strip, the IDF demolished almost 14,000 terrorist structures. A total of around 19,530 targets, including 270 weapons depots, were attacked by the IDF and Israeli Air Force, according to the figures.

The military eliminated four Gazan terrorists at the brigade commander level, 53 company commanders, and 14 battalion commanders, it stated.

In the Lebanese arena, the military documented 1,920 violations of the U.S.-brokered ceasefire by the Iranian-backed Hezbollah terror army. The IDF eliminated 380 terrorists and attacked 950 targets, including 210 weapons sites, 140 terrorist structures, and 60 tunnel shafts.

As part of the 12-day war with Iran in June, the IDF struck around 1,500 times throughout the Islamic Republic, attacking 900 targets, it stated. Thirty senior officials were killed, in addition to 11 nuclear scientists.

The IDF also carried out 20 major attacks against the Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists in Yemen, hitting 230 targets. Almost 200 IAF fighter jets participated in the raids, which killed 13 senior Houthi terrorists.

In Judea and Samaria, troops eliminated 230 terrorists during 80 brigade-level operations. Another 7,400 terrorists were arrested, including 1,190 Hamas operatives, per the latest IDF figures. The residences of some 30 terrorists were demolished as a deterrent.

Twenty airstrikes were carried out in the region during 2025.

Soldiers also operated to confiscate some 1,340 weapons in Judea and Samaria while seizing 16,480,000 shekels ($5.1 million) in terror funds.

Meanwhile, the IDF's Home Front Command placed approximately 1,500 portable bomb shelters (miguniot in Hebrew). Another 200 shelters were renovated by the military, according to the figures.

Some 1,200 people, primarily Israeli civilians, were murdered by Hamas terrorists on Oct. 7, 2023, in what was the deadliest single-day slaughter of Jews since the Holocaust, sparking the war.