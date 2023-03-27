Idaho Law Limits Students to Bathroom of Biological Sex

Idaho’s Republican Gov. Brad Little signed Senate Bill 1100 last Thursday that bans transgender students from using school bathrooms for the opposing biological sex.

Idaho television station KMVT 11 reported Monday that the new law will take effect July 1 and ban transgender students in public schools from using bathrooms designed for the opposite biological sex, and that restrooms, locker rooms, showers, dressing rooms, and overnight accommodations, will remain segregated between biological girls and boys.

The law also requires schools to ‘make accommodations” for any student that is unable, or unwilling, to use a multi-occupancy facility designed for their biological sex, according to the report.

Students requesting an accommodation would have to submit it in writing, and could not include facilities used by students of an opposite biological sex if they are, or could be present, the report said.

“Requiring students to share restrooms and changing facilities with members of the opposite biological sex generates potential embarrassment, shame, and psychological injury to students, as well as increasing the likelihood of sexual assault, molestation, rape, voyeurism, and exhibitionism,” the bill signed last week said.

Under the new law, students can take legal action against schools that do not take “reasonable” measures to ensure people of an opposite sex do not use facilities for the opposing sex, according to the report.

Such legal action could result in the student making the complaint getting $5,000 from the school system, CNN reported.

“The most important part of this legislation was to recognize the rights of everyone,” Republican state Rep. Ted Hill told CNN in an email. “Recognized the rights for young girls to be safe and secure in a place where they are most vulnerable, same for the boys to be safe and secure where they are most vulnerable, and the rights for everyone else to be safe, secure and comfortable in a place where they are most vulnerable.”

Democratic state Sen. Rick Just told the news outlet he voted against the bill because of the private lawsuit provision against the public-school systems.

“I don’t believe it’s helpful to encourage citizens to seek damages whenever they feel aggrieved in the slightest way,” he told CNN in an email.

According to the CNN report, the Human Rights Campaign, the largest LGBTQ advocacy group in the nation slammed the bill’s passage.

“LGBTQ+ people in Idaho deserve the opportunity to live their lives with dignity and respect. Unfortunately, the bills that Gov. Little is signing into law will make life harder on LGBTQ+ folks across the state,” the group’s state legislative director and senior counsel, Cathryn Oakley, said in a statement to CNN. “These bills will not accomplish anything other than to further alienate and stigmatize those already on the margins of life in this state.”