Smoke Seen Rising from Nuclear Energy Lab in Idaho

Smoke was seen rising Thursday evening from the desert area above a nuclear testing facility near Idaho Falls, Idaho, the Daily Mail reported.

The cause of the smoke at the 890-square-mile Idaho National Laboratory (INL) is not yet known, and there are no reports of any abnormal activity at the facility.

The INL is one of 17 national labs run by the Department of Energy and employs 5,700 researchers and support staff, according to its website.

In 1949, it was turned into the National Reactor Testing Station. There have been 52 nuclear reactors built at the site since it opened.

This story is developing.