1 Dead After U-Haul Explodes in Idaho

One person is dead after a U-Haul exploded in a parking lot in Lewiston, Idaho, according to local reports.

The explosion, which happened early Saturday morning, shook buildings and sent debris flying.

Lewiston Fire Marshal Julian Sorrell told the Idaho News there was "no indication the incident is criminal in nature."

A photo of the scene posted on X showed remnants of the U-Haul and debris surrounding it.

Lewiston is home to less than 35,000 people.

"We're looking at all avenues, as far as what may have caused this," said Lewiston Police Captain Chris Reese, "but at this point in time we don't have any information that would lead us to believe this was any type of criminal or intentional (incident)."