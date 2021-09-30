Idaho's Partial Vote Recount Validates 2020 Election Tallies

A partial recount of ballots cast during the last presidential election has validated the accuracy of the results, Idaho officials say, despite election fraud claims by Trump ally and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

The Idaho secretary of state’s office said Wednesday that a hand inspection of ballots in Camas and Butte counties found margins of error of less than 1%. That’s far below what Lindell had claimed in saying votes for former President Donald Trump went to President Joe Biden.

As a side note, Trump easily won the deep-red state with nearly 64% of the vote.

“The office of the Idaho Secretary of State takes free, fair, and accurate elections seriously,” said Republican Secretary of State Lawerence Denney in a statement. “So when we are presented with allegations that come with specific details which we can examine, we want to do so.”

Officials said they didn't suspect any problems with the election tallies around the state, and chose Butte and Camas counties due to their small size, making a recount easier.