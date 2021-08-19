Stephen Miller Hails Ruling as Ending Biden's 'Assault on Our People'

A former Trump administration official is hailing a federal judge's ruling that stopped the Biden administration from narrowing the categories of migrants that Immigration and Customs Enforcement can arrest or deport.

"America First Legal has been working in close partnership with Texas, Louisiana, and states around the country in litigation against many of the Biden administration's radical immigration policies, including the anti-ICE memos that free criminal illegal aliens en masse," AFL President Stephen Miller wrote in a statement.

"We are also proudly serving as outside counsel for Louisiana in this seminal case. Supporting this litigation — through our unique expertise on matters of homeland security — has been one of AFL's highest priorities."

In U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Judge Drew Tipton ruled the Biden administration's memo restricting ICE was contrary to laws passed by Congress that require the detention of certain categories of criminal migrants and those with final removal orders.

"This injunction is a critical first step toward ending Biden's lawsuit assault on our people. We must now fight to make those injunctions permanent," Miller's statement continued, hailing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry for pushing back against the administration's measures.

"I salute Ken Paxton for his deep courage, patriotism, and skill, along with Jeff Landry of Louisiana. AFL will continue to work diligently on this case, including with other states pursuing litigation against these extremist anti-ICE memos. AFL will never yield in fighting against the release of criminal illegals and for the security of the sovereign American people."

Congress mandated the detention of certain categories of migrants in the Immigration and Nationality Act. The Biden administration issued a memo at the start of the administration that did not follow those requirements, and instead elected to release the migrants to the streets in communities across the United States.