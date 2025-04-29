ICE Dismantles Marriage Fraud Operation; 4 Charged

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has dismantled a nationwide marriage fraud operation that resulted in four people being hit with federal charges in connection with facilitating visa and marriage fraud.

The sham marriages were arranged to help those who entered the U.S. illegally gain immigration benefits, ICE announced Monday.

Ella Zuran, 65, Tatiana Sigal, 74, and Alexandra Tkach, 41, of New York City, along with Shawnta Hopper, 33, of Sicklerville, New Jersey, are alleged to have been the ringleaders of the operation. Zuran, Sigal, and Tkach were arrested and charged in March.

ICE Homeland Security Investigations began the investigation in April 2022 with assistance from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the Department of State Diplomatic Security Service.

The inquiry resulted in 10 more arrests last Thursday.

"Marriage fraud is not a victimless crime — it compromises the integrity of our immigration system, diverts critical resources, and erodes public trust in a process that countless individuals follow legally and in good faith," said Michael McCarthy, ICE HSI Maryland special agent in charge.

Federal authorities allege that Zuran, Sigal, and Tkach were paid thousands of dollars to facilitate introductions to U.S. citizens and coordinating the sham weddings. Further, they are accused of arranging for the preparation of false immigration forms, including fake health status attestations, in connection with applications for immigration benefits.

Hopper is accused of recruiting women in Baltimore and other locations to enter the sham marriages.

The accused have had their immigration benefits revoked.

"Some marriages are made in heaven. Some are just made up," said USCIS spokesperson Matthew Tragesser. "Our work with ICE crushed a marriage fraud ring where U.S. citizens were paid to marry aliens. … Buying a spouse doesn’t make you a citizen."

If convicted, each defendant could face up to five years in federal prison.