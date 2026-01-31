WATCH TV LIVE

Chicago Mayor Signs 'ICE on Notice' Exec. Order

Saturday, 31 January 2026 12:40 PM EST

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson on Saturday signed a new executive order aimed at increasing oversight of federal immigration enforcement in the city, saying Chicago will investigate and potentially prosecute ICE agents who break the law while operating in Chicago.

In a post on X, Johnson said he signed the "ICE On Notice" executive order, which he described as "laying the groundwork to investigate and prosecute ICE agents if they break the law in Chicago."

"There is no such thing as absolute immunity in America," Johnson wrote. "Chicago will not stand by as ICE terrorizes our communities."

While the mayor did not provide full details of the executive order in his post, his statement makes clear the intent: to put federal immigration agents on notice that Chicago officials plan to closely scrutinize enforcement activity and pursue legal action if misconduct occurs within city limits.

The announcement also signals an escalation in the city’s posture toward ICE, aligning with Chicago’s broader identity as a sanctuary jurisdiction that limits local cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

Johnson’s framing suggests the order is meant not only as a legal warning, but also as a political message to immigrant communities that the city will resist what he described as intimidation and fear-driven tactics.

By arguing that "absolute immunity" does not exist, the mayor appeared to reject the idea that federal officers can operate without accountability.

The comment points to a broader debate over how much authority federal agencies should have in local communities, and what role city governments can play in challenging enforcement actions they believe cross legal boundaries.

Johnson’s announcement comes as immigration enforcement continues to be one of the most contentious political issues in the country, with major cities increasingly taking independent steps to shape how federal policies play out on the ground.

The mayor did not specify when the executive order takes effect or what specific actions it will authorize, but his message suggests Chicago intends to take a more aggressive approach to monitoring ICE activity and holding agents accountable when laws are violated.

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


