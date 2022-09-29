×
Tags: hurricaneian | hemingway | florida | cats

Hemingway's Florida Mansion Intact After Hurricane Ian

(Newsmax/"Spicer & Co.")

By    |   Thursday, 29 September 2022 09:10 PM EDT

Ernest Hemingway's Florida mansion is intact following Hurricane Ian and all 59 cats who live there are safe and sound, according to news reports.

Hemingway's house in Key West was struck with debris and superficial wind damage from the Category 4 storm, according to the Ernest Hemingway Home & Museum App, but the structure of the home is fine.

"We've seen some debris blown across the grounds and wind damage. A lot has been blown across the garden," spokesperson Alexa Morgan told DailyMail.com.

The cats were sheltered on the property before the storm hit, and some staff members stayed on-site to tend to the felines.

Hemingway started the colony when a sailor gave him a six-toed cat, which he named Snow White. All 59 cats are of the six-toed variety.

"All out cats are safe — we don't put them in cages; they walk around and naturally know to get to safety during storms," Morgan said.

"The cats and staff are safe. We are cleaning the debris today and will resume open for tomorrow."

Hemingway's granddaughter said before the storm hit that she was praying the mansion would be spared.

"If any of his houses were destroyed, the pain and sorrow would be palpable," Mariel Hemingway told the Daily Mail.

"It would be upsetting if any of his houses were affected."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


