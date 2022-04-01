Ex-Prosecutor: Hunter Would Be Indicted If He Were 'Anybody Else'

Brett Tolman, the former U.S. attorney for the district of Utah, told "Fox & Friends" on Friday that Hunter Biden probably would have been indicted before the 2020 presidential election if he were "anybody else."

"Anybody else in this country, we would have seen these indictments probably before the election," Tolman claimed to Fox News host Todd Piro. "Can you imagine if the contents of this laptop applied to, say, Donald Trump Jr. or somebody else that's on the political right as opposed to where Hunter Biden was positioned at the time?"

Tolman further claimed that emails obtained by the Justice Department from Hunter Biden's laptop and the 2020 testimony of Tony Bobulinski, his former business associate, were enough to justify "search warrants" and "criminal charges."

"The laptop itself and the testimony of Bobulinski outlines a conspiracy among multiple individuals to hide the income that they were receiving from Ukraine and possibly China, and then to distribute that money without the government knowing it, and then to avoid taxes on it," the lawyer stated.

Asked by Piro if he would "go after President [Joe] Biden" for alleged involvement, Tolman said he would have issued search warrants "months ago."

"I would have requested warrants to uncover what was happening with China," he continued. "I would have put together, you know, a team of people."

The comments come as a probe into Hunter Biden's tax history has reportedly expanded to an investigation over possible violations of federal lobbying laws on behalf of foreign companies, NBC News reported on Thursday.

The president has repeatedly denied any involvement in his son's business affairs in Ukraine.