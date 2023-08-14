White House: 'Zero Evidence' Biden Knew of Hunter's Deals

The Biden administration is claiming that there is "zero evidence" President Joe Biden is a cooperator in the controversial foreign business dealings of his son, Hunter Biden.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre addressed reporters Monday at a briefing on the topic, just several days after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel to investigate Hunter Biden's past deals.

Republican lawmakers "keep turning up documents and witnesses showing the president wasn't involved, never discussed these business dealings, and did nothing wrong," Jean-Pierre asserted. "There's been zero evidence showing otherwise."

Her claims come despite evidence from the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability suggesting otherwise, specifically testimony from former Hunter Biden business associate Devon Archer.

Archer told the committee, and later former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, that he had spoken with Joe Biden through speakerphone at least 20 times alongside his son's other business associates.

Last week, Garland selected United States Attorney David C. Weiss of the federal District Court in Delaware to lead a probe of alleged bribery schemes involving Eastern European oligarchs and the Biden family.

Weiss is currently overseeing another Department of Justice case against Hunter Biden that stretches back several years, centering around two federal tax misdemeanors and a felony illegal gun charge.

Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, House Oversight's top-ranked Democrat, recently admitted that he believes Hunter Biden did "a lot of really unlawful things" but argued that the DOJ probe was too far.

Still, he encouraged that everyone allows the justice system to "run its course."