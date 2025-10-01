WATCH TV LIVE

White House Dumps Most Humanities Council Members

By    |   Wednesday, 01 October 2025 06:39 PM EDT

Only four members of the National Council on the Humanities are still listed on the council website as of Wednesday. They are Russell A. Berman, Keegan F. Callanan, William English, and Matthew Rose.

All four are appointees of President Donald Trump.

The Washington Post reported that it verified the remaining council members received an unceremonious dispatch from the White House.

"On behalf of President Donald J. Trump, I am writing to inform you that your position as a member of the National Council on the Humanities is terminated, effective immediately," the email stated. "Thank you for your service."

The notification was signed by Mary Sprowls of the White House Presidential Personnel Office.

Some of those removed from the council were also Trump appointees.

Retired teacher Claire McCaffery Griffin was added to the council during Trump's first administration. She told the Post she was set back by the tone of the message.

She said while not being advised of the behind-the-scenes situation, she was disappointed that the White House did not "take a more nuanced approach in making decisions." She added, "I think I’ve been a pretty prudent steward of taxpayer dollars."

A White House official told the Post in an email that the president is "hoping to place members on the board who align more closely with his vision."

The National Council on the Humanities advises the National Endowment for the Humanities on grant-making, policy, and program priorities; helping ensure public support for research, education, and cultural initiatives in the humanities.

Jim Mishler

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


