Hugh Hewitt Quits Wash Post After Storming Out of Interview

Prominent conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt said he quit the Washington Post after he walked out of a live interview on the newspaper's video platform.

Hewitt, who hosts a show on the Salem Radio Network, abruptly left an interview on the Post's "First Look" online show after getting into a heated debate with host Jonathan Capehart and liberal opinion columnist Ruth Marcus over whether former President Donald Trump was laying the groundwork to contest the upcoming presidential election, following lawsuits filed by the Pennsylvania GOP to extend early voting.

"Is it me, or does it seem like, this week, Donald Trump is laying the groundwork for contesting the election by complaining that cheating was taking place in Pennsylvania by suing Bucks County for alleged irregularities?" Capehart asked Marcus and Hewitt.

"No election can be fair in Donald Trump's mind unless Donald Trump wins it," Marcus said before Hewitt interjected.

"I've just got to say we are newspeople even though we're with the opinion section. It's got to be reported — Bucks County was reversed by the court and instructed to open up extra days because they violated the law and told people to go home," Hewitt said. "So, that lawsuit was by the Republican National Committee, and it was successful."

The successful lawsuit extended early in-person mail voting by three days in Bucks County.

"I don't appreciate being lectured about reporting when, Hugh, many times you come here saying lots of things that aren't based in fact," Capehart quipped.

"I won't come back, Jonathan, I'm done," Hewitt shot back, removing his ear piece and walking off the screen. "This is the most unfair election ad I have ever been a part of."

Hewitt confirmed the resignation to Fox News. He started with the Post in 2017.

The resignation comes on the heels of the fallout of the Post's decision, made by owner Jeff Bezos, to refuse to endorse a candidate in the 2024 presidential election, resulting in three members of its editorial board to step down and more than 250,000 people, 10% of the paper's subscription base, to cancel their subscriptions.

Bezos, the founder of Amazon, said in a guest essay Monday that the decision was made as a matter of "principle" and that endorsements "create a perception of bias" for newspapers.