House Dem Wants Houthis Back on Foreign Terrorist List

Friday, 19 July 2024 08:12 PM EDT

Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., is pushing for the Biden administration to consider "relisting the Houthis as a Foreign Terrorist Organization," the same day an Iranian-made drone sent by Yemen's Houthi rebels struck Tel Aviv, leaving one person dead and at least 10 wounded in the group's first lethal strike into Israel.

The "relative stability and de-escalation of violence within Yemen since 2022 is hanging in the balance" because of the attack on Tel Aviv, Torres said in a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

He also said President Joe Biden and Blinken have "made it abundantly clear that the United States stands with Israel and its people" and that the strike puts the chances of a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas "at risk."

The aerial strike rumbled through the center of the city near the U.S. Embassy, causing shrapnel to rain down and spreading shards of glass over a large radius.

The spokesman for the Houthis, Yahya Sare'e, claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement published on the social media platform X. He said it was in retaliation for the Israel-Hamas war and had hit one of the group's many targets.

Newsfront
Friday, 19 July 2024 08:12 PM
