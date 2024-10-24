House GOP Rips Pentagon For Sending Damaged Gear to Taiwan

House Republicans are demanding answers from two federal agencies after damaged defense equipment, including moldy body armor and expired munitions, was delivered to Taiwan, raising concerns about the U.S.'s reliability as an ally, the Washington Examiner reported Thursday.

House Republicans are criticizing two federal agencies for the "improper and inexcusable" delivery of damaged defense equipment to Taiwan, arguing the situation undermines a key U.S. ally and wastes taxpayer money.

In a letter shared with the Examiner, Republicans expressed alarm over a report from the Department of Defense's inspector general, which revealed that improperly packaged military gear, including moldy body armor and expired munitions, was delivered to Taiwan.

The equipment, valued at more than $730,000, was damaged by exposure to harsh weather conditions, including rain, fog, humidity, and heat. The report blamed poor packaging and inadequate storage facilities for the issue.

"The United States promised to deliver vital defense equipment to Taiwan to help deter CCP [Chinese Communist Party] aggression," said Rep. Young Kim, R-Calif., chair of the House Foreign Affairs Indo-Pacific Subcommittee. "The Biden-Harris administration sending defective equipment to our friends is inexcusable and makes America look weak on the world stage yet again."

The inspector general's report, released Sept. 12, noted that between November 2023 and March 2024, the Pentagon failed to adhere to proper delivery guidelines. As a result, 340 out of 540 pallets — 67% of the shipment — suffered water damage. Of those, 120 pallets were delivered to Taiwan, consisting of more than 3,000 body armor plates and 500 tactical vests, all rendered unusable because of mold.

The Department of Defense inspector general, Robert Storch, emphasized that proper procedures could have prevented the issue.

"Had policies been followed, the Defense Department would have been able to provide Taiwan with military equipment in acceptable condition," he said in a statement.

The issue comes amid growing concerns over delays in U.S. defense deliveries to Taiwan. According to Republicans, Taiwan is still awaiting $24.24 billion in equipment, with $9.82 billion of those deliveries delayed as of September, according to Reuters. Taiwan mainly expressed frustration over the postponed delivery of F-16 fighter jets.

The Biden administration has sought to bolster Taiwan's defenses in light of increasing tensions with China. In late September, the administration announced an additional $567 million in defense aid to Taiwan under the U.S. Presidential Drawdown Authority, which allows the U.S. to transfer equipment directly from Pentagon stockpiles.

In their letter, GOP lawmakers demanded answers from the Defense Department's Defense Security Cooperation Agency and the State Department's Bureau of Political-Military Affairs.

"Taiwan and our allies are counting on the United States to deliver on our promises," the lawmakers wrote. They also asked for clarity on when the agencies first became aware of the damaged goods and how they plan to implement the changes recommended by the inspector general to reduce the likelihood of future problems.