House Republicans Help Kill Effort to Censure Dem McIver

House Republicans on Wednesday helped kill an effort to censure Rep. LaMonica McIver, (D-NJ), over her involvement in a chaotic May scuffle outside an immigration detention center, reports Axios.

Reps. Don Bacon and Mike Flood of Nebraska, Dave Joyce, and Mike Turner of Ohio and David Valadao of California — joined every Democrat in voting to bench the measure, while two Republicans — Reps. Andrew Garbarino of New York and Nathaniel Moran of Texas — voted present.

“I think it’s best to let Ethics Committee finish its report,” Bacon said.

McIver, who is being prosecuted by the Justice Department on charges of assaulting law enforcement, in a statement said: “If House Republicans think they can make me run scared, they're wrong.”

"We were all elected to do the people's work," she said. "I take that responsibility seriously—Clay Higgins clearly does not."

Higgins forced a vote on the censure resolution, which alleges McIver’s actions “do not reflect creditably on the House.”