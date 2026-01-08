House Passes Funding 'Minibus' in Bipartisan Vote

The House on Thursday approved a three-bill fiscal 2026 funding package by a 397-28 vote, sending a key "minibus" to the Senate as lawmakers race to lock in full-year spending for major agencies while avoiding another shutdown scramble this month.

The measure, H.R. 6938, combines three of the 12 annual appropriations bills: Commerce, Justice, Science; Energy and Water Development; and Interior, Environment. It would fund agencies including the Justice Department, Commerce Department, major science programs, the Energy Department, water projects, the Interior Department, and the Environmental Protection Agency.

House floor action unfolded in stages under a rule adopted earlier in the week, including separate votes to retain the bill's divisions before final passage. The House voted to retain Division A by 375-47, and to retain Divisions B and C by 419-6, before approving final passage 397-28.

House Appropriations Chair Tom Cole, R-Okla., cast the package as a step toward finishing the fiscal 2026 process without relying on last-minute stopgaps.

"This bipartisan, bicameral package reflects steady progress toward completing FY26 funding responsibly. It invests in priorities crucial to the American people: making our communities safer, supporting affordable and reliable energy, and responsibly managing vital resources," Cole said.

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said he received commitments from leadership on how the remaining bills will be handled, arguing for more time and scrutiny to avoid late additions.

"We got assurances," he said. "I'm being a little careful here, but in broad terms, about process over the next several weeks for the remaining six bills, in terms of time, amendments, earmarks, and what we're going to be able to do. I'm not going to give the specifics on that, but more process, more time, more amendments, more review to avoid, you know, last-minute crazy earmarks like that."

Congress is operating under a separate continuing appropriations law that funds the remaining nine appropriations bills through Jan. 30, according to Congress.gov's appropriations status table, increasing pressure on lawmakers to finish additional full-year bills this month.

If the Senate passes H.R. 6938 and President Donald Trump signs it, it would shift three more major spending areas off the stopgap track and into full-year funding, narrowing the list of unresolved bills ahead of the Jan. 30 deadline.

House Appropriations Committee ranking member Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., said talks on the remaining work were moving quickly.

"As of this evening, I am confident we will be able to complete our work and avoid any kind of continuing resolution prior to the Jan. 30 deadline," she said.