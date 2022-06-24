×
Tags: house | gun legislation | congress

U.S. House Passes Gun-Safety Legislation, Sends to Biden

U.S. Capitol
U.S. Capitol (Getty Images)

Friday, 24 June 2022 02:11 PM

The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday passed significant gun-safety legislation for the first time in three decades, sending it to President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it into law.

The House voted 234-193 for the bill, one day after a Supreme Court ruling broadly expanded gun rights. No Democrats were opposed, while 14 Republicans backed the measure, a rare defeat for U.S. gun manufacturers and the National Rifle Association.

House action followed a late Thursday Senate vote of 65-33 to pass the bill, with 15 Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in favor.

Gun control has long been a divisive issue in the United States with multiple attempts to place new controls on gun sales failing time after time until Friday.

Passage of what some Democrats characterized as a modest, first-step bill followed mass murders last month at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, and an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
