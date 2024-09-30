WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: house | gop | subpoena | hhs | becerra | migrant | kids

House GOP Subpoenas HHS Chief Over Missing Migrant Kids

By    |   Monday, 30 September 2024 09:50 PM EDT

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green, R-Tenn., issued a subpoena to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra regarding the whereabouts of tens of thousands of unaccompanied minor migrant children who are in the United States.

Green subpoenaed Becerra last week after the lawmaker sent a letter to HHS' Office of Refugee Resettlement (ORR) in mid-August to inquire about the "vetting, screening and monitoring" of unaccompanied children's sponsors by the ORR.

Green said Monday that "after weeks of ignoring the Committee, HHS provided more than 700 pages of documents that are wholly unresponsive to the Committee's request, which include hundreds of pages of publicly available documents."

At issue for Green and Republicans are the 520,000 unaccompanied alien children (UAC) that were encountered by Customs and Border Patrol agents from February 2021 through last month. Of those, more than 291,000 have been released into the country without court dates, while another 32,000 who did receive court dates never showed up for their hearings, Green wrote.

"From day one, the Biden-Harris administration made clear they would not return UACs to their families in their home countries, and the consequences have been disastrous," Green said Monday. "The sheer number of unaccompanied, vulnerable minors who have crossed our Southwest border on President Biden and Vice President Harris' watch is difficult to fully comprehend — but that doesn't make it any less tragic.

"Most of these children have witnessed things that would chill us to the bone, and when they arrive in the United States, the nightmare is only beginning," he added.

Green gave Becerra until Oct. 3 to produce documents on the UACs and their sponsors he first asked for in August.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green, R-Tenn., issued a subpoena to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra regarding the whereabouts of tens of thousands of unaccompanied minor migrant children who are in the United States.
house, gop, subpoena, hhs, becerra, migrant, kids
278
2024-50-30
Monday, 30 September 2024 09:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved