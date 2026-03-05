House GOP Leaders Call for Gonzales to End Reelection Bid Over Affair

House Republican leaders are urging Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales to abandon his reelection bid after he admitted to an affair with a former aide who later died by suicide.

In a joint statement on Thursday, Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., Whip Tom Emmer, R-Minn., and Chairwoman Lisa McClain, R-Mich., "encouraged" Gonzales to drop his bid.

“The Ethics Committee has announced an investigation into Congressman Tony Gonzales’ conduct, and we urge them to act expeditiously. Congressman Gonzales has said he will fully cooperate with the investigation.

"We have encouraged him to address these very serious allegations directly with his constituents and his colleagues. In the meantime, Leadership has asked Congressman Gonzales to withdraw from his race for re-election," they added.

Gonzales on Wednesday acknowledged for the first time having an affair with an aide who later died after setting herself on fire, a revelation that came on the same day the House Ethics Committee announced it was initiating an investigation into the congressman.