House GOP's Funding Plan Stalls Over Abortion Issue

A House GOP-backed funding plan for fiscal year 2024 is encountering resistance within the party, primarily due to concerns surrounding abortion-related provisions, reported The Hill.

The funding bill, aimed at distributing funds for the White House, the Treasury Department, and multiple government offices, is currently in doubt, as several members raise concerns about a contentious policy rider.

Rep. Marc Molinaro, R-N.Y., articulated his opposition to the plan, citing his concerns over a provision to prevent Washington, D.C., from enforcing the Reproductive Health Nondiscrimination Act (RHNA).

The RNHA seeks to safeguard individuals from employer discrimination based on their reproductive health decisions.

Molinaro remarked, "I think that we need to be much more respectful of the difficult decision that women have to make. I think we need to respect the city's determination, and I think it's a provision that is unnecessary in the bill."

Reporters asked the congressman if recent pro-choice wins in elections would impact the party's position.

Molinaro responded, "I think that we need to take stock that post-Dobbs, the American people want every level of government to more appropriately respect the difficult choices women have to make. Respecting the will of the people, as they have clearly come to the polls now several times to acknowledge, I think is important for us."

When asked if there are enough Republicans who share the same stance to derail the bill potentially, Molinaro expressed concerns, noting that more than a handful of Republicans have similar reservations as just a few Republicans can hinder the passage of any partisan bill.

These developments come shortly after Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., the chair of the subcommittee responsible for the party's annual agriculture funding bill, expressed doubts about the legislation's prospects following its earlier failure on the floor due to divisions over abortion and spending.

Harris indicated that members held firm positions on a section of the bill related to limiting access to the abortion pill Mifepristone.

"There are members who have said, look, they can't vote for that bill with the mifepristone language in, and there are a whole lot more members who said they can't vote for that bill with the mifepristone language out," Harris said.

House Republicans also recently postponed a vote on a housing and transportation government funding bill, partly due to concerns within the party regarding proposed reductions in funding for Amtrak, with Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., voicing his opposition to the bill in its current form, emphasizing the need for spending cuts.

House Republicans seek to pass 12 annual government funding bills this month before negotiations with Senate Democrats.

Democrats criticize these partisan bills for exceeding previously agreed budget caps and containing contentious non-defense-related policy riders.

Republicans defend cuts due to rising national debt and inflation concerns.