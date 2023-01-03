House GOP Targeting Jan. 6 Committee Docs for Probe

The incoming House GOP majority is putting the soon to be disbanded Jan. 6 select committee on notice that it wants all documents preserved for its own Republican-led probe.

Axios reported Tuesday that the incoming majority likely will vote on a new rule forcing the committee, formed by outgoing Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to preserve all its documentation, to be sent to the House Committee on House Administration by Jan. 17.

The new rules also would compel the National Archivist to respond with their records by the same date.

"Any records transferred or withdrawn pursuant to this subsection shall become the records of the Committee on House Administration," Axios reported the proposed rules package saying.

Then-House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., wrote a letter to the committee’s leader, Rep. Bernie Thompson, D-Miss., in November telling the panel to preserve its records.

"The official Congressional Records do not belong to you or any member, but to the American people, and they are owed all of the information you gathered — not merely the information that comports with your political agenda," McCarthy said in the Nov. 30 letter.

The moves are expected to give the GOP a chance to rebuke the findings of the committee after Pelosi refused McCarthy’s GOP appointments and seated her own Republicans opposed to former President Donald Trump, allowing the panel to target the former president for his role in the attack at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

In its final report, the committee accused Trump and others of violating the 1887 Electoral Count Act "in an effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election by having a crowd of supporters try and disrupt the proceedings of the joint Congressional session to validate the election results."

It included 10 recommendations to prevent such an event in the future, and criminally referred Trump to the Department of Justice.

In December, House Republicans said their response to the committee’s findings would focus on the security failures that day that led to things getting out of hand when several thousand Trump supporters gathered at the Capitol, The Hill reported.

According to the report, while the Democrat-led committee focused on Trump, it neglected to address failed security concerns despite having prior intelligence weeks before that an event at the Capitol on that day was a possibility.