House Freedom Caucus Lists Spending Bill Demands

By    |   Monday, 12 August 2024 12:47 PM EDT

As Congress prepares for a spending fight in September, the House Freedom Caucus is laying out its demands.

In a statement, the House Freedom Caucus said it would support a short-term spending bill that would extend funding into early 2025, to prevent Democrats from undermining former President Donald Trump's possible second term with a lame-duck spending bill passed in December.

Congress must pass a funding bill by Oct. 1 to avoid a government shutdown. Lawmakers are expected to pass a continuing resolution that keeps spending at static levels, Politico reported. It's unknown if lawmakers will punt the spending fights to later this year or next, according to Politico.

Freedom Caucus Chair Bob Good, R-Va., and other members have pushed for House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., for a short-term spending deal that goes into March, Politico reported. Other Republicans and members of the Appropriations Committee have pushed leadership to approve a sweeping deal this year, which would help clear the decks for whoever is in the White House next year, according to Politico.

The House Freedom Caucus is also calling for the SAVE Act, legislation that prevents noncitizens from voting, to be included in any spending bills.

The SAVE Act had previously passed the House but was dead on arrival in the Democrat-controlled Senate and would again be opposed by the Senate and White House, risking a government shutdown, Politico reported.

Sam Barron

Sam Barron has almost two decades of experience covering a wide range of topics including politics, crime and business.

Monday, 12 August 2024 12:47 PM
